Kancheepuram court sentences head constable to 3 years RI in bribery case

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram chief judicial magistrate court on Wednesday sentenced head constable M Mathiyazhagan to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for accepting a bribe from a sand-transporting lorry owner in 2010.

The complainant, Mohan, a resident of Aattuputhur village in Kanchipuram district, owned three lorries used to transport sand from quarries to construction sites in Chennai. According to his complaint, special sub-inspector T Munusamy demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 1,000 per lorry to allow uninterrupted passage on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. Unwilling to comply, Mohan reported the extortion to the DVAC.

Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid on February 12, 2010. SSI Munusamy allegedly instructed head constable Mathiyazhagan to collect the Rs 3,000 bribe from Mohan. Both officials were arrested red-handed during the transaction.

During the trial, SSI Munusamy passed away, leaving Mathiyazhagan as the sole accused. After a prolonged investigation and court proceedings, the magistrate convicted Mathiyazhagan under the Prevention of Corruption Act.