Kancheepuram Corporation councillors allege neglect, question Mayor

CHENNAI: During the council meeting held on Saturday, councillors of Kancheepuram Corporation accused Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj for neglecting their wards.

As soon as the meeting commenced, Opposition party councillors began questioning the DMK party, and also the Corporation Commissioner over the lack of development in their respective areas.

Councillors claimed that during every council meeting, many resolutions are passed but they remain only on paper. “No work has been done to fulfil those resolutions,” they alleged.

DMK councillors also started to question the Mayor and said that it was a similar situation in their wards as well. They claimed that resolutions were passed two years ago to construct a culvert in Anna Road and an overhead tank in NSK Nagar, but till now a tender has not been issued for these projects.

In response, the Mayor and Commissioner said, “We’re yet to receive funds from the State government. Once we receive them, work will be done equally in all the wards. There is no thought of neglecting specific wards.”

Similarly, in the Maduranthagam municipal council meeting on Saturday, DMK councillors walked out, after a heated argument with the municipal chairman K Malarvizhi of DMK. In the meeting, 8 DMK councillors and 2 AIADMK councillors argued with the chairman over the lack of basic amenities in their village.

“Over the past three years, there has been no development in the municipality. Even the grievances are not addressed by officials,” they argued with the chairman and later, walked off from the meeting.