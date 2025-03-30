Kamakhya Express derailment: Southern Railway's Chennai division opens helpline numbers

CHENNAI: In the wake of the derailment of Train No. 12551 SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Superfast Express near Nergundi Railway Station in Cuttack, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway has established help desks across key stations to assist passengers.

The derailment occurred under the jurisdiction of the Khurda Road Railway Division. In response, help desks have been set up at Chennai Central, Perambur, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai railway stations.

The helpline numbers for assistance are as follows:

Commercial Control/MAS: 044-25354153, 044-25345987

Chennai Central: 044-25354140, Railway line: 22277

Perambur: 9360027283

Katpadi: 9498651927

Jolarpettai: 7708061810

Passengers and their families are urged to contact the above numbers for any assistance or updates.