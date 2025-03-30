Kamakhya Express derailment: Southern Railway's Chennai division opens helpline numbers
The derailment occurred under the jurisdiction of the Khurda Road Railway Division. In response, help desks have been set up at Chennai Central, Perambur, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai railway stations.
CHENNAI: In the wake of the derailment of Train No. 12551 SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Superfast Express near Nergundi Railway Station in Cuttack, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway has established help desks across key stations to assist passengers.
The derailment occurred under the jurisdiction of the Khurda Road Railway Division. In response, help desks have been set up at Chennai Central, Perambur, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai railway stations.
The helpline numbers for assistance are as follows:
Commercial Control/MAS: 044-25354153, 044-25345987
Chennai Central: 044-25354140, Railway line: 22277
Perambur: 9360027283
Katpadi: 9498651927
Jolarpettai: 7708061810
Passengers and their families are urged to contact the above numbers for any assistance or updates.