Begin typing your search...

    Kamakhya Express derailment: Southern Railway's Chennai division opens helpline numbers

    The derailment occurred under the jurisdiction of the Khurda Road Railway Division. In response, help desks have been set up at Chennai Central, Perambur, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai railway stations.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 March 2025 7:15 PM IST
    Kamakhya Express derailment: Southern Railways Chennai division opens helpline numbers
    X

    CHENNAI: In the wake of the derailment of Train No. 12551 SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Superfast Express near Nergundi Railway Station in Cuttack, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway has established help desks across key stations to assist passengers.

    The derailment occurred under the jurisdiction of the Khurda Road Railway Division. In response, help desks have been set up at Chennai Central, Perambur, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai railway stations.

    The helpline numbers for assistance are as follows:

    Commercial Control/MAS: 044-25354153, 044-25345987

    Chennai Central: 044-25354140, Railway line: 22277

    Perambur: 9360027283

    Katpadi: 9498651927

    Jolarpettai: 7708061810

    Passengers and their families are urged to contact the above numbers for any assistance or updates.

    southern raiwayhelpline numberSouthern Railway helplinesTrain derailment
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X