Kaanum Pongal: Traffic diversions, designated parking spots announced in Chennai on Jan 16

CHENNAI: On account of Kaanum Pongal celebrations on Thursday (Jan 16), a large number of public may congregate on Kamarajar Salai off Marina beach, because of which Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic modifications.

GCTP said that normal traffic will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai as much as possible. When Vehicle flow increases on Kamarajar Salai, diversions will be implemented. Accordingly, Vehicles coming from war memorial towards Light House will be allowed

to go as usual in Kamarajar Salai and Vehicles coming from Light house towards War memorial will be diverted at Kannagi Statue

turn left towards Bharathi Salai X Bells Road Junction, Victoria Hostel Road to reach their destination.

Victoria Hostel Road, Bells Road will be made one way with ‘Entry’ from Bharathi Salai Jn and there will be ‘No Entry’ for vehicles from Wallajah Salai junction

Bharathi Salai will be made as One way ‘Entry’ from Kannagi statue towards Bharathi Salai and ‘No Entry’ will be implemented from Bells Road, Bharathi Salai Junction towards Kannagi Statue.

Heavy and light Commercial vehicles are not permitted in Kamarajar Salai towards the lighthouse from 13.00 hrs to 22.00

hours.

Police have also earmarked some areas for the public visiting the Marina beach to park their vehicles.

While parking for police vehicles have been arranged inside the secretariat, Pubic can park their vehicles at 14 locations- Foreshore Road, Victoria Warden Hostel, Kalaivanar Arangam Parking, Presidency College, Madras University, Adams Road beyond DD Kendra (Swamy Sivananda Salai ), MRTS – Chepauk, Lady Wellington School, Queen Marys Womens College, Srinivasapuram Loop Road /ground, P.W.D. Ground (Opposite to Secretariat), St. Bede's Ground, Annai Sathya Nagar and EVR Salai, Medical College Ground (Van Parking)