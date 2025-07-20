Justice MM Shrivastava to be sworn in as CJ of MHC on July 21

CHENNAI: Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Monday, July 21 in a formal ceremony to be held at the Raj Bhavan.

Governor R N Ravi will administer the oath of office at 4 PM at the Bharathiar Mandapam within the Raj Bhavan premises.

The event is expected to witness the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, several State Ministers, senior judges, and top bureaucrats.

Justice Shrivastava, who has been serving as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court was recently appointed to helm the Madras High Court following the transfer of Chief Justice K R Shriram to the Rajasthan High Court as Chief Justice.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, born on March 6, 1964, in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), enrolled with the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh on October 5, 1987. He practiced in the Raigarh district court, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and later in the Chhattisgarh High Court .

Designated as a senior advocate in January 2005, he was elevated to the bench as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on December 10, 2009. In October 2021, he was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court, and on February 6, 2024, took oath as its Chief Justice.

On July 14, the Union government formally appointed him as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, where he will serve until his retirement on March 6, 2026.