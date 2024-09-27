Justice KR Shriram sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Justice Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram took his oath as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of his office at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday.

Judges from the High Court, Speaker Appavu, and Ministers Durai Murugan, Ponmudi, KN Nehru, and Regupathy were among those who attended the event.

Despite Justice KR Shriram's ancestral roots being in Kerala, he was born in Mumbai on September 28, 1963. He completed a BCom in Financial Accountancy and Management and later studied law at Mumbai University.

He pursued maritime law at King's College, London, and enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa on July 3, 1986, and joined senior advocate S Venkiteswaran as his junior.

In 1997, he set up his chamber and dealt with commercial matters with a specialisation in Shipping and International Trade Law, writ matters arising out of Ports Acts, Customs Acts, Motor Vehicles Acts, and Marine Insurance Company Law matters.

Considering the judgements delivered by Justice KR Shriram, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended him as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. On September 21, the President of India Droupadi Murmu granted consent to appoint Justice KR Shriram as the Chief Justice of the High Court here.

(Inputs from Bureau)