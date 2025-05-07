Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad, serving judge at Madras High Court, passes away

CHENNAI: Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad of the Madras High Court passed away in Chennai on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at age 56.

He reportedly experienced discomfort at his residence and was rushed to a private hospital, where he died.

Born in Thanjavur on March 15, 1969, to retired district and sessions judge R. Jaiprasad, he hailed from Minnal village near Arakkonam (Vellore). Educated at Vorhees HSS (Vellore) and Loyola College (Chennai), he earned his undergraduate and Master’s degrees in history, followed by a law degree from Delhi University. Enrolled as an advocate in 1997, he initially worked under A. Ilango before launching an independent practice. He served as standing counsel for entities like Chennai Port Trust, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and the Food Corporation of India. Elevated to the Madras High Court bench in 2021, his career spanned decades of dedicated legal service.