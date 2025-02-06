Junior artist arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old cinema junior artist was arrested by Virugambakkam police station for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Class IX boy.

The incident allegedly happened in a car parking area on Aalapakkam Main Road in Maduravoyal on January 26 when the boy went to play.

The accused lured the boy saying that he would take him to meet cinema celebrities by showing his Instagram posts. He took him to an isolated place and sexually assaulted the boy.

On February 1, the accused allegedly tried to lure the victim again through one of the friends of the victim. So the victim informed his family about the entire incident after which his mother complained to the police.

The police team after the investigation arrested the accused.