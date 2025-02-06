Begin typing your search...

    Junior artist arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy in Maduravoyal

    The incident allegedly happened in a car parking area on Aalapakkam Main Road in Maduravoyal on January 26 when the boy went to play

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Feb 2025 10:41 PM IST
    Junior artist arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy in Maduravoyal
    X
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 24-year-old cinema junior artist was arrested by Virugambakkam police station for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Class IX boy.

    The incident allegedly happened in a car parking area on Aalapakkam Main Road in Maduravoyal on January 26 when the boy went to play.

    The accused lured the boy saying that he would take him to meet cinema celebrities by showing his Instagram posts. He took him to an isolated place and sexually assaulted the boy.

    On February 1, the accused allegedly tried to lure the victim again through one of the friends of the victim. So the victim informed his family about the entire incident after which his mother complained to the police.

    The police team after the investigation arrested the accused.

    junior artistsexual assaultSchool boy
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick