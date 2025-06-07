Jharkhand worker electrocuted at Kasimedu harbour

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old guest worker from Jharkhand died of electrocution while working at the Kasimedu fishing port in Chennai on Friday.

The victim, identified as Chota Lal Bhandari, was employed at the site for the past two months as part of the ongoing modernisation project, police said.

According to the police, Bhandari was operating a drilling machine when he came into contact with a live electrical wire without turning off the main switch, resulting in a fatal electric shock.

Following the incident, officials from the Fishing Harbour Police Station rushed to the spot and immediately transported Bhandari to Government Stanley Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.