Jharkhand Festival brings the Chhau dance to DakshinaChitra

CHENNAI: If you want to watch the amazing Chhau, head to DakshinaChitra for the Jharkhand Festival, which will be held from September 17 to 21. At this five-day celebration, audiences will get to witness the extraordinary and spellbinding dance-theatre form of Chhau.

Rooted in ritual, mythology, and martial practice, Jharkhand’s leading masters will showcase their artistry in three distinct Chhau traditions. Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage, Chhau embodies both the sacred pulse and festive vitality of Jharkhand's cultural imagination.

The three styles of Chhau featured in the Jharkhand Festival are: Seraikela, Manbhum (Purulia), and Kharsawan.

Originating from the royal courts of Seraikela, the Seraikela Chhau style uses intricately crafted small masks and incorporates semi-classical movements inspired by the tenets of the Natyashastra.

Manbhum Chhau is acrobatic and dynamic and is known for its colourful costumes and tall masks. Its performances are high-energy and martial in nature, often incorporating somersaults to portray dramatic episodes from epics and local legends.

Tribal and unvarnished in spirit, Kharsawan Chhau combines Mayurbhanj influences with vibrantly painted expressions and rhythmic motions that capture the essence of Jharkhand's indigenous communities.