Jewellery shop owner, who recieved stolen gold from Anna University sexual assault case accused, held

CHENNAI: A jewellery shop owner identified as Kunal Seth who bought stolen Jewellery from Gnanashekaran, accused involved in connection with Anna University sexual assault case, was arrested by the police.

Notably, 120 sovereigns of gold were seized from him based on Gnanashekaran’s information.

Gnanashekaran, who was previously arrested, was interrogated by the Pallikaranai police for three days in custody regarding theft-related cases.

Based on his confession that he was involved in seven theft cases in Pallikaranai (involving over 200 sovereigns of stolen gold), the police arrested him in connection with these cases.

Subsequently, acting on Gnanashekaran’s information, the police seized 120 sovereigns of gold from Kunal Seth, a second-hand jewellery dealer in Alandur who buys and sells old ornaments.

In this development, the police arrested Kunal Seth for purchasing stolen jewellery. He was produced before the Alandur Court and remanded to Puzhal Prison.