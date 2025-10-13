Malaysian Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport after passenger falls ill

CHENNAI: A Malaysian Airlines flight from Jeddah, which was heading to Kuala Lumpur with 290 passengers, made an emergency landing at Chennai airport after a female passenger suffered sudden breathing difficulties midair early Monday (October 13) morning.

The flight was flying over Chennai airspace around midnight when the woman passenger began experiencing severe shortness of breath. Cabin crew immediately provided first aid and informed the pilot. Realising the seriousness of the situation, the pilot requested emergency landing permission from Chennai Air Traffic Control and sought urgent medical assistance. The request was approved, and the flight safely landed at 4:45 am.

A medical team, which was ready near the runway, rushed to the aircraft and treated the passenger. She was given oxygen support, after which her condition stabilised. After confirming she had recovered and was fit to travel, the flight was cleared to resume its journey. The Malaysian Airlines flight departed again for Kuala Lumpur at 5:40 am.

The timely response of the airport medical team and the crew’s quick action helped avert a medical emergency midair. The flight crew and passengers expressed gratitude to Chennai airport officials and doctors for their swift assistance.