JAIN offers 50% scholarship for GATE qualifiers

CHENNAI: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has announced a 50 % scholarship for students who have qualified through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). This initiative aims to support and reward academic excellence in postgraduate engineering education.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Faculty of Engineering and Technology (JU-FET) is offering a special scholarship across several of its most sought-after MTech programmes. These include disciplines such as Food Technology, Aerospace Propulsion Technology, Aerodynamics Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems Design, Electric Vehicle Technology, and Structural Engineering.

Each academic year, one eligible student per branch will be awarded the scholarship. The scholarship covers 50 % of the first-year tuition fee. To continue availing of the scholarship in the subsequent year, students must maintain a minimum academic score of 60 %.

To become Eligible for the scholarship, the candidates must be Indian nationals with a valid GATE score and applying to the MTech programmes offered by JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). Students who qualify through GATE are not required to take the Jain Entrance Test (JET). Instead, they can proceed directly to the online personal interview round.