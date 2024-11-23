Jacob Jebaraj’s ‘primordial’ tryst with nature

CHENNAI: Jacob Jebaraj is no new name to the realm of art. He lives and works in Cholamandal Artist’s Village in Chennai. His bond with nature has always been ineradicable. Showcasing this indelible relationship, Anahata Sundarmurthy, the co-founded of Art Kin Centre is curating Primordial Elements, a solo exhibition of Jacob Jebaraj’s works.

Primordial Elements will have Jacob’s newest sculptural works connecting the three elements of water, soil and human interaction, discussing the deep relationship these have had since time immemorial.

In today’s age of AI and simulation, he tries to explore the layers of human relationships with nature, and the multiplicity of that connection. “Sanctity born of fear and respect, or a togetherness brought forth by the recognition of one in the other - what creates the foundation of awe we hold for these elements?” questions Jacob. The inevitable result of water touch against soil has been life, as it carves, cuts, and caresses the earth. He explains, “These primordial elements, seen separately, have no intention nor mind, and yet life just happens to spring forth at their every interaction.”

Jacob sculpts his vision as the water sculpts land, transferring the flowing memory of his thoughts onto near-permanent works of art.

Jacob Jebaraj

The process of putting together this debut show has not been linear. Anahata and Jacob met at Jacob’s studio in Cholamandal, and discussed the topic of water and the ironic situation of Chennai’s water woes.

“This discussion led to a deeper conversation on the human understanding and relationship with nature - especially soil and water. From that point on, and many discussion sessions later, we decided to put forth the positive aspects of these interactions,” Anahata highlights.

Anahata Sundarmurthy

More literally, the carving of the sculptures itself reflected the concept of reciprocity versus control. The exhibition will be graced by Stefano Beccari, an Italian-Swedish sculptor working in Mamallapuram since 2009. There will also be a performance piece by dancer and choreographer Shruthe Raammohan, who is also the co-founder of Art Kin Centre, where she will be interpreting Jacob’s works.

Human relationships with nature today are very removed from the truth of our sustenance. Anahata opines, “The concept of the show touches on the three elements of water, soil and human interaction. These have been considered sacred elements by all throughout the ages, but today, this worship is almost tokenistic. Think of the exhibition as if it were a garden where we witness the moment of life when these non-thinking entities interact.”

Primordial Elements is taking place today, from 6 pm to 10 pm, at Art Kin Centre, 279, TTK Road, Alwarpet.