Ivy gourd and Yam get costlier on February 15; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed major fluctuations on February 15 (Sunday), with Ivy gourd recording a surge of Rs 30 per kg compared to the previous day.
Ivy gourd has increased by Rs 30 per kg from Rs 20 to Rs 50 per kg on February 15.
Yams, which were sold at Rs 30, increased by Rs 20 to be priced at Rs 50 per kg.
Bitter gourd increased by Rs 15 per kg to rise from Rs 25 to Rs 40 per kg. While brinjal, which was sold at Rs 25 on February 14, is sold at Rs 40, up by Rs 15.
Coloured capsicum was sold at Rs 80 on February 14; today the price has increased by Rs 10 to Rs 90 per kg.
Radish increased by Rs 7 to be priced at Rs 20 per kg.
Ooty carrots, which were sold at Rs 25, increased by Rs 5 to Rs 30 per kg today. While ladies' fingers increased by Rs 5 to Rs 40 per kg.
Flat beans increased by Rs 5 to Rs 30 per kg today.
White pumpkin saw a hike of Rs 3 to be priced at Rs 15 per kg, and potato increased by Rs 3 to be priced at Rs 18 per kg.
Drumstick dropped by Rs 10 per kg from Rs 110 to Rs 100 per kg.
Bottle gourd prices also eased to Rs 5 per kg from Rs 25, while coconut fell to Rs 5 per kg from Rs 58.
Spinach fell by Rs 1 to be priced at Rs 12 per kg.
According to traders, raw mangoes, lemons, greenchillies, onions, tomatoes, continue to be sold at the same price as compared to February 11.
Onions are priced at Rs 22 per kg, tomatoes is priced at Rs 18 per kg.
Lemons are priced at Rs 60 per kg, raw mangoes are priced at Rs 120, greenchillies are priced at Rs 50 per kg.