It's curtains for IInvenTiv 2025 at IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: The two-day national research and development fair IInvenTiv2025 — which showcased cutting-edge technology innovations to the industry — at IIT-Madras came to an end on Saturday with many prominent persons attending the concluding day events.

According to V Kamakoti, director of the IIT-Madras, the expo with 183 demonstrations, round tables with industry leaders, investors and end users and the eight 'Chintan Shivir', helped provide deep insights into how we can further strengthen industry-academia relationships.

"Based on this, we will arrive at both short-term and long-term agenda that we will start tracking," he said.

Accordingly, industry representatives from across India were invited to view these research projects. The objective was to enable technology transfer from the research labs to industry and solve real-world problems. The expo showcased groundbreaking innovations from IITs and other top 50 NIRF-ranked premier institutes.

According to Manu Santhanam, Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras, the range of technologies exhibited at IInvenTiv 2025 shows the potential of Indian academic institutions. "Very positive feedback has been obtained from the industry, and we think there will be a lot of interaction that will lead to tech transfer in the future," he claimed.

Sharing her experience of the IInvenTiv 2025, Prof. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Vice-Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) said, "IInvenTiv 2025 has not only exhibited the capabilities of our students but also allowed them to engage with innovations, product developments, and emerging industry trends. IInvenTiv 2025 provided us with valuable insights into what industries expect from academia, fostering stronger collaboration for the future," she added.