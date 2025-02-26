DT Campus | Applications open for JN NIT Rourkela Summer Internship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The NIT Rourkela Summer Internship Programme 2025 is available for students pursuing undergraduation and master degrees at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. It encourages students to undertake innovative research and development projects.

Eligibility: Applicants must be pursuing one of the following: B.E./B.Tech (4th semester exam completed), B.Arch/Integrated

M.Sc./M.Tech/Dual degree (6th semester exam completed), or M.Sc./MA/MBA (2nd semester exam completed). A good academic record and marks/grade sheets of previous semesters shall be required.

Applicants must remain available for internship from May 16 to July 15, 2025.

Prizes &Rewards: Rs 7,500 per month and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: March 10

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NRSI1