ISRO to launch 101st rocket on Sunday, equipped with advanced Earth observation capabilities

CHENNAI: “The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its 101st rocket, PSLV-C61, from the Sriharikota spaceport on Sunday, May 18. The launch vehicle is equipped with advanced features that will allow it to explore and monitor most of the Earth’s surface,” ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Narayanan said, “The upcoming PSLV-C61 launch is of great importance. It will enable us to detect and observe a wide range of objects on Earth.”

Recounting India’s journey in space, the ISRO chief noted that the organisation launched its first rocket in 1979, which achieved a 98 percent success rate.

In 1980, ISRO successfully launched the SLV rocket, marking its first fully successful mission. The 100th rocket was launched in January this year. Now we are ready for the 101st, he added.

Narayanan emphasized that India has made remarkable strides in the space sector.

“During the India-Pakistan border attack, all our satellites functioned effectively. Today, we possess one of the best cameras on the Moon—our technology surpasses many other countries in terms of resolution and capability,” he noted.

He also underscored that ISRO’s satellite technology is serving multiple sectors, including television, telephony, telecommunications, and national security.

“Every satellite we have launched so far is working well. We are developing and deploying space assets that meet the needs of our country and our people,” he stated.

On the Mars mission, he added that following the success of Mangalyaan’s orbiter, ISRO is now working on the lander engine.

“This will be completed in about two and a half years,” Narayanan said.