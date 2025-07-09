‘Is an IAS officer above court?’: Madras HC slams Chennai Corporation Commissioner

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court came down heavily on Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran for failing to act against unauthorised constructions in Royapuram zone and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him in a contempt of court case.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Sunder Mohan directed the Tamil Nadu government to deduct the amount from the Commissioner’s salary and deposit it in the account of Adyar Cancer Institute, said a Daily Thanthi report.

When the Commissioner moved court seeking a stay on the penalty, the bench lashed out, asking, “Does he think being an IAS officer makes him superior to the court? Should we show our authority?”

The court said that even if advocates had submitted incorrect affidavits, the officer should have read the contents before signing. “If not, he is unfit to be a Commissioner,” the bench said.

The court has ordered Kumaragurubaran to appear in person on Thursday.