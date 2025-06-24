Iran-Israel conflict shuts Middle East airspace again, cancels 11 flights in Chennai; diversions reported

CHENNAI: Escalating tensions in the Middle East, fueled by the Iran-Israel conflict and recent US strikes on Iranian military targets, have forced the closure of airspace over Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain again. This has severely disrupted air travel, impacting Chennai International Airport significantly.

As a direct consequence, 11 flights (6 departures and 5 arrivals) were cancelled at Chennai Airport on Tuesday .

Cancelled departures: Flights to Kuwait, Muscat, Abu Dhabi (2), and Doha (2) operated by IndiGo and Qatar Airways.

Cancelled Arrivals: Flights from Doha (2), Kuwait (2), and Abu Dhabi operated by Qatar Airways, IndiGo, and Air India Express.

Authorities hint that the number of cancellations may increase.

Three Qatar Airways passenger flights en route from Thailand to Doha were unable to proceed to their destination due to the airspace closure. They diverted and landed in Chennai early this morning (around 2:00 am). Passengers remain onboard the aircraft, where Qatar Airways is providing food and water while awaiting further developments.

Widespread Disruption: Qatar Airways has suspended all its operations until further notice. Flights to and from other destinations like London, Bahrain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Singapore are also experiencing significant delays.

Chennai Airport authorities strongly advise passengers traveling internationally, especially to/from affected regions, to directly contact their respective airlines for real-time updates on flight schedules before heading to the airport.

The airspace closures followed Iran's launch of missiles toward US military bases in Qatar. This action came after US airstrikes on Iranian targets, sharply escalating tensions within the broader Iran-Israel conflict.