IPL betting racket busted in Chennai; 3 quizzed

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have picked up three individuals linked to an alleged IPL betting operation for questioning, following a raid conducted during the high-profile Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings match at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

The investigation started after authorities received a tip-off about illegal betting activities in the Sowcarpet area, prompting a covert investigation by a special team.

Acting on confidential information, police raided a residence on Mint Street in Sowcarpet where they picked up three persons, residents of Perambur, Kondithope, and Vepery. Investigations revealed the trio was actively involved in online IPL betting through a website.

Police disclosed that one of the three, who operates a carpet and home furnishing store in Sowcarpet, allegedly managed the online betting account. The second man is a beauty product retailer on Mint Street, and the third man is a finance professional.

During interrogation, it emerged that the finance professional received Rs 50,000 on May 23 to access the betting platform using credentials provided by the carpet businessman. The group reportedly used 4,000 "points" on the website to place bets during IPL matches. Police confirmed that transactions were conducted digitally, with bets placed repeatedly via the platform.

Authorities seized electronic devices and financial records for further analysis. "The accused exploited their legitimate businesses as fronts to avoid suspicion," sources said. The Vepery police are probing potential links to larger betting syndicates and examining the website’s operations.

IPL matches in Chennai have heightened vigilance against illegal activities, with police routinely monitoring black-market ticket sales and gambling hubs.