IPL 2025: Trio held for selling tickets in black during CSK match

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested by the Chennai police for attempting to sell scalped IPL match tickets on Friday, ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Triplicane police arrested the trio -B Raja (53), K Senthil Kumar (32) and M Maniratnam (28) and seized 11 tickets from them. Police investigations revealed that, in the black market, some of the tickets priced at Rs 3,000 were being sold for Rs 10,000, while tickets worth Rs 7,500 were sold for as much as Rs 25,000.

Police also said that many even sell tickets through social media and urged the public to report incidents of illegal ticket sales. The Chennai Singam IPL QR code was launched specifically for spectator safety.