IPL 2025: Special EMU trains to run from Chennai Beach, Velachery and Chepauk on April 25

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced three special EMU train services for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chepauk stadium on April 25.

1. Chennai Beach - Velacherry EMU special train will depart from Chennai Beach at 10 pm and arrive at Velachery at 10.45 pm.

2. Velachery - Chennai Beach EMU special train will depart from Velacherry at 10.55 pm and arrive at Chennai Beach at 11.45 pm.

3. Chepauk - Velachery EMU special train will depart from Chepauk at 11.30 pm and arrive at Velachery at 12.05 am.