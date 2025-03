IPL 2025: Chennai MTC to operate special buses after CSK match on March 23

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has announced special bus services for cricket fans returning home after the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The buses will depart from three designated points in Chepauk and cover various locations across the city. Here are the details of the routes:

1. From Anna Salai (near Omandurar Government Hospital bus stop):

Buses will travel to: Nandanam, T Nagar, Saidapet, Velachery, Madipakkam, Keelkattalai, Pallikaranai, Medavakkam, Kalaignar Nagar, Guindy, Airport, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram, Kilambakkam, Guduvancheri, Valluvar Kottam, Vadapalani, Porur, Iyyappanthangal, Poonamallee, NSK Nagar, Nungambakkam, Mogappair East, Pattabiram, Kundrathur, Egmore, Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Ayanavaram, Aminjikarai, Perambur, Mogappair West, Avadi, and Villivakkam.

2. From Madras University bus stop:

Buses will travel to: Parrys Corner, Beach Station, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Ennore, Minjur, Vallalar Nagar, Moolakadai, Red Hills, and Karanodai.

3. From Anna Square bus stop:

Buses will travel to: Adyar, Kannagi Nagar, Kotturpuram, Perumbakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam, Kelambakkam, Kovalam, and Thiruporur.