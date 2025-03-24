IPL 2025: 11 booked in Chennai for selling CSK vs MI match tickets in black market

CHENNAI: City Police booked eleven persons who were caught selling Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets near MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk at extremely high prices for the Chennai Super Kings - Mumbai Indians match held on Sunday.

According to Thanthi TV, police seized 31 tickets worth Rs 53,350 from those arrested.

Police were engaged in intensive surveillance and monitoring to arrest those who illegally sold tickets for the IPL cricket match in the black market.

Four cases were registered at Triplicane police station in which nine people were arrested.

One case was registered at Chintadripet police station in which two people were arrested.

Further details awaited.