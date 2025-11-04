Invisible untouchability wall inside TAISHA campus, allege residents

CHENNAI: Residents of the Royal Enclave L&M Block within the TAISHA TNHB complex in the city have levelled serious allegations of discrimination, claiming an “invisible wall of untouchability” segregated them from their senior-official neighbours.

Residents, predominantly low and middle-income government employees, stated that they were consistently treated as “second-class citizens” by the judges, IAS, and IPS officers who reside in other blocks of the enclosed community.

This perceived segregation manifested in several tangible ways. Residents reported being systematically denied access to the Corporation park with tennis and badminton courts located directly opposite their block. Jayabal Kanmani, president, L&M Block Association, said, “These facilities are dominated by senior officials who have created an exclusive group. After a new building opened for judicial officers, the complex’s garbage bins were relocated directly in front of our block. Overflowing waste attracts stray dogs, and creates a hazardous environment for children and senior citizens.”

A previous incident involving a captured snake being deliberately left near their homes by security personnel was cited by Rekha, a resident, as another example of the blatant disregard for their safety and well-being.

After their repeated complaints to the GCC portal, CM Cell, and local officials yielded no results, L&M Block residents decided to organise a protest and invited media coverage. This action prompted an immediate response.

Police and GCC officials swiftly convened a meeting with the association, and the long-pending issues were reportedly resolved within an hour, underscoring the power of collective action in the face of administrative neglect. “We’re not responsible for the overflowing trash bins. The GCC is responsible for that. We do not mistreat anyone. If they feel offended, they are free to file a complaint. Anyone can say anything — we’re not answerable to every allegation,” said former DGP Nandendrapal Singh, president, RWA.