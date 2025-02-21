Intoxicated cop assaults doctor in Chennai, probe underway

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old government doctor was allegedly assaulted by an police constable in Egmore on Tuesday evening, sparking outrage and an immediate police response. The incident occurred on traffic junction on Old Police Commissioner office road.

Dr Saravanan working with the Virudhunagar District Health Department, had travelled to Chennai to attend a two-day conference at the Health and Family Care Training Office in Egmore. After the event concluded, he was waiting at Uduppi Signal on his two-wheeler when Selvamani (39), a constable reportedly began honking aggressively at the signal. Witnesses noted that Selvamani, riding a Honda Activa (TN19-AA-1415), drew public attention due to his behaviour.

When the signal turned green, Selvamani allegedly followed Dr. Saravanan blocked his path, and confronted him. According to the complaint, Selvamani shouted, "Why don’t you have a horn? Why are you staring?” before striking the doctor’s forehead with a helmet, causing a minor injury. Dr. Saravanan later filed a formal complaint at Egmore Police Station.

The Police swiftly identified the accused using CCTV footage and vehicle details. Selvamani, a 2009-batch constable currently posted at the Esplanade Police Station as a driver, was found intoxicated during interrogation. He was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at 10 am on Wednesday for mandatory alcohol testing.

Authorities confirmed he was off duty at the time of the incident.

Dr. Saravanan, a resident of Guru Lingapuram in Virudhunagar, received medical treatment for his injury. The police assured further investigation and appropriate legal action.