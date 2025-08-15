Intoxicated bizman uses son's phone to make hoax bomb threat targeting Chief Minister Stalin on I-Day

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a businessman from Chengalpattu for making hoax bomb threats claiming that explosives would set off during Independence Day celebrations at the Secretariat, where Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to hoist the national flag.

According to police sources, the control room received a call on Wednesday night from a man who identified himself as 'Surya'. He told the police personnel that he had planted bombs to kill the Chief Minister during the event and asked the police to prevent the chief minister from attending the flag hoisting.

The cybercrime wing of the city police swung into action and the call was traced to Maamandur area in Chengalpattu, after which city police coordinated with their counterparts in Chengalpattu and picked up the man who made the call.

The caller was identified as Ganesh, a resident of Maiyur. During questioning, the police learnt that Ganesh ran a construction business, but after suffering heavy losses, he took up painting contracts.

Inquiries revealed he made the threat while in an intoxicated and distressed state, and used his son’s mobile phone. Ganesh was arrested on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.