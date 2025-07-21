International oncology summit held in Chennai, over 500 delegates participate

CHENNAI: An international oncology summit (VIPOS 2025) was held from Friday to Sunday here in the city. The event was organised by VS Medical Trust, and over 500 delegates from across India, including medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists, physicians, pathologists, geneticists, researchers, and postgraduate students, participated in the event.

The summit focused on the growing role of precision oncology, detailing advanced diagnostics, targeted therapies, and treatments tailored to patients’ individual needs and goals. The three-day conference included sessions, case studies, panel talks, and research presentations that highlighted real-world challenges, innovations, and solutions.

The event focused on the participation of young minds, with poster presentations by postgraduate students showcasing innovative ideas, emerging research, and field experiences for discussions.