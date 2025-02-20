Interactive art experiences at Madras Art Guild’s fourth edition

CHENNAI: The Madras Art Guild, supported by the Yuj Foundation, returns for its fourth edition this year, celebrating the theme ‘Transcending Boundaries’. This month-long festival at VR Chennai will feature over 1,000 installations, sculptures, paintings, photographs, and other art forms by students, emerging talents, and renowned artists. Through collaborations with UNESCO, the New York-based Arts for the Future Festival, the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai, and the Chennai Photo Biennale, the festival fosters artistic dialogue and cross-cultural exchange.

Focused on Chennai’s rich artistic heritage, the Madras Art Guild offers a vibrant platform for local artists and students to showcase their work alongside established professionals. More than just an exhibition, the festival that's until March 14 invites visitors to actively engage through hands-on workshops, interactive displays, and collaborative art experiences, making it a true celebration of creativity and learning.

In addition to the exhibitions, the event will feature panel discussions, literary sessions with renowned authors, puppetry workshops, and live art demonstrations, providing a multifaceted, immersive experience.