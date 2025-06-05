Intensified vector-control measures lowered dengue cases, claims GCC

CHENNAI: To make the city a zero dengue zone, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had intensified vector-control initiatives, which has reaped results as the virus-affected percentage decreased gradually compared to previous years.

According to Corporation sources, the vector-control wing has implemented several measures to control mosquito breeding to curb cases of malaria, dengue, chikungunya and other viral diseases.

“Since last year, we’ve been using vehicle-mounted sprayers which are effective in vector-control. We’ve also deployed drones to spray over the Cooum and Adayar rivers, and also the Buckingham Canal,” said a senior Corporation official. “These have yielded benefits as the number of dengue-affected cases decreased gradually each year. In 2023, there were 2,032 dengue-affected persons but this year till now, only 400 cases have been reported.”

The official also pointed out that densely populated areas and settlements near the canals and rivers were monitored as they were a breeding heaven for the vector to multiply. “More than 3,450 workers across the city regularly spray insecticides through vehicle-mounted spraying and fogging machines,” he stated. “The southwest monsoon is a more suitable period for the vector to breed, as the rainfall is sporadic, which leads to water stagnation in discarded tyres, pots and other storage containers. To control mosquito breeding, our workers are spraying Bacillus Thuringiensis at all the canals, rivers and other waterbodies to eradicate the larvae.”

In addition to these measures, the GCC has also deployed 2,200 NULM workers as domestic mosquito checkers, who do door-to-door visits to check for any water stagnation. If they find any, they drop vector-control medicine in the containers to avoid larvae growth.

Through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) under the National Vector Borne Control Programme, the GCC receives information about dengue cases every day. This helps workers of the vector-control department to identify the areas, visit these places, and analyse his/her travel history to find the source of the infection and other mitigation steps.

A city-based expert in vector-control said that the local body does not have a mission in controlling the mosquito menace unlike western countries. “The state government is not ready to invest money to do a study on how to prevent mosquito menace. Vector is rapid in adapting to new challenges, hence we need to study them to know how to control them,” he opined.

In Tamil Nadu, Anopheles (spreads Malaria), Aedes (spreads Dengue) and Culex (causes mosquito menace) are the three major types of vector. These vectors have varied behaviours including distinct breeding grounds. “Anopheles lays eggs on clean, sunlit-natural waters. Aedes also lays eggs on clean water that stagnates on discarded tyres, coconut shells and pots in residential places. Culex lays eggs on polluted waters. Since each type has distinctive behaviours, we need to find apt solutions for each to eradicate its breeding,” said the expert.

Mosquito-related complaints

2021 – 8,634

2022 – 7,890

2023 – 5,370

2024 – 2,775

2025 - 1,300 (till May)

Dengue cases

2023 – 2,032

2024 – 1,400

2025 – 400 (till May)