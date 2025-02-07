Integrated multi modal facility complex to uplift Broadway as iconic structure

CHENNAI: Bringing commercial development, leisure and efficient transit services together, the Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML) is planning on integrated development of a multi modal facility complex (MMFC) in Broadway.

For the construction of the structure with engaging features -- CMAML, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) jointly formed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) - has currently floated a tender for Broadway.

The contract will involve design and construction of civil, structural architecture, lifts, escalators, landscaping and associated works for the complex within Kuralagam in Broadway.

With the integration of interesting architecture and eco-friendly design, CMAML expects the complex to stand as an iconic structure in the decades to come. The integrated facility is planned to be developed on Brownfield in Broadway, extending from NSC Bose Road to TNPSC Road.

For the construction of the complex, as many as 15 buildings/roofs are likely to be demolished/partially demolished. Those include; the steel structure of Broadway bus stand, a total of 287 shops, three toilets in the vicinity, police booth, feeder room, ground floor of the Greater Chennai Corporation (legal cell office) and the ground and first floors of the GCC’s old age home and children’s quarters.

Other buildings that will likely be razed are a portion of Kuralagam building, compound wall of dental college and medical college, one entry and exit of the High Court Metro station.

The integrated complex with Kurlagam is likely at the location of Broadway Bus stand, which is the largest bus terminus operated by MTC. From here, the services are connected to Chennai Metro stations, suburban stations and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS).

Additionally, bus routes also cover vital metropolitan areas in the city, consisting of as many as six corridors: corridor 1 –Mount Road, corridor 2 – Poonamalle High Road, corridor 3 – Vepery Road, corridor 4 – Beach station, corridor 5 – Kamarajar salai and corridor 6 – Manady.

The complex is developed on approximately 26,240 sq m. As per the project planning done so far, the MMFC Broadway will consist of entry structures.

Some of the various elements proposed in the overall integrated development of MMFC part of design and tender at the Broadway site are a bus terminus and commercial building with two basements for parking and concourse. Additionally, at the ground floor and first floor with a bus and bays terminus. And, from the second to the eight floor, the structure will be used for commercial purposes.

The structure will also contain an underground connecting subway between MMFC and Kurulagam basement.

Another element is the paratransit entrance – in the ground floor with bays for autorickshaws and non-motorised transit. Also, there are four escalators, two lifts and one staircase for the vertical connection.

For pedestrian movement, a covered pathway is also planned (at three-metre height), connecting MMFC building to Esplanade Road; and another pathway from TNPSC Road to NSC Bose Road, within the MMFC site.

External pedestrian bridges and a foot over bridge (FoB) with entry and exit structures are also components of the project. “Though these designs have been planned so far, changes might follow after awarding the contract and during subsequent meetings,” said a CMRL official.

Modernisation plans

Meanwhile, with a similar development plan, specifically on Transit Oriented Development (TOD), CMAML recently signed a contract to develop Chennai central tower with M/s Renaatus Projects Private Limited at a cost of Rs 349.99 crore.

In September last year, the state government sanctioned the conversion of several Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus terminals and depots for modernisation and commercial development. The aim was to provide efficient passenger facilities while simultaneously generating non-fare revenue.

Several bus terminals will be developed by several departments -- CMAML, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and MTC in collaboration with TIDCO.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the development of the bus terminus in Vallar Nagar and toll gate are also likely to be taken over by the CMAML in the coming future as it is the same location where the proposed metro stations are planned to come up.