Instructed GCC, CMRL to finish storm water drain works by Sept-end: Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) have been instructed to complete the storm water drain (SWD) construction by the end of this month, said Mayor Priya Rajan on Monday.

The Mayor, along with other officials, inspected the dredging work in Padikuppam and Gandhi Nagar canals, where robotic multi-purpose excavators are being used. The work is going on in view of the northeast monsoon likely to commence in October.

She told media persons that ahead of the northeast monsoon season, the waterbodies in the city would be desilted by using robotic multi-purpose excavators.

“Already, robotic excavators were used to desilt and clean the lakes and ponds maintained by the Corporation. Additionally, under the Swachh Bharat Mission savings fund, two more robotic excavators have been procured for Rs 12.97 crore, and a five-year operational and integrated maintenance service for Rs 9.82 crore from Europe,” pointed out Priya.

During last year’s monsoon, incessant showers flooded the city. However, the Mayor stated that the rainfall was unprecedented, and it led to inundation witnessed despite steps taken. “This year, based on the reports issued by the experts, the local body has taken various precautionary measures to prevent inundation,” she pointed out.

Additionally, the ongoing CMRL construction has damaged SWDs in more than 20 places in the city. “The CMRL is repairing these SWDs, and also undertaking the subsequent inter-linking works. We’ve instructed the CMRL and GCC to complete the SWD works by the end of September,” said the Mayor.

Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel, standing committee chairman (public health) G Shanthakumari, regional deputy commissioner (central) KJ Praveen Kumar, ward committee chairman of Ambattur (Zone 7) BK Murthy, chief engineer (general) S Rajendiran and other senior officials of the Corporation participated in the inspection with the Mayor.