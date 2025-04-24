Inside Chennai’s quiet movement: Tai Chi grows, one breath at a time

CHENNAI: In a world that urges us to keep moving, slowing down can feel radical. But it’s often in stillness that life reveals its deeper meaning — not in deadlines or distractions, but in presence and connection. When we act without emotion, our actions feel empty. When we speak without listening, our words lose weight. And when we rush without purpose, we drift from what truly matters. Tai Chi, or Taijiquan, is more than a martial art — it’s a way of life. It teaches softness over force, stillness over chaos, and staying grounded in a fast-paced world. In practice, as in life, it’s about moving with awareness, not urgency. Its slow, mindful movements are gentle yet powerful, building strength, balance, and calm. Open to all ages, Tai Chi eases stress and nurtures both body and mind. In Chennai, the Tai Chi community is quietly growing. Ahead of World Tai Chi Day on April 26, DT Next explores how this ancient practice finds space in the city, one breath, one movement at a time.

Master Harold John Rose, head of Yong Nian Taichi India, found his way to Tai Chi after years in the Indian Air Force. When he retired in 1994, he was looking for something that would keep him fit, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally too. It wasn’t until 2000 that he discovered Tai Chi, and it ended up shaping the next 25 years of his life.

“Tai Chi is an internal art. Most martial arts focus on using strength to overpower. Tai Chi teaches the reverse — how to use softness to meet hardness. You start by learning to quiet your mind and body. That’s where the real strength begins," he says.

Harold John Rose

Discovering authentic Yang-style Tai Chi in May 2000 changed Harold’s life. Guided by the Yang Family motto of diligence, perseverance, respect, and sincerity, he immersed himself in learning, practising, and eventually teaching this art. “Tai Chi helps us reconnect with ourselves. Its slow movements teach us to relax and stay grounded. It’s about internal energy — that keeps the body and mind healthy,” says the 65-year-old.

Today, Master Harold conducts regular classes at Besant Nagar, Kilpauk, and Alwarpet. He is also a member of the World Yong Nian Tai Chi Federation. On April 26, he invites anyone curious to experience Tai Chi firsthand at 7 am on Adyar Beach.

“There’s growing awareness. People today are more health-conscious and intentional about what they want. Many have heard of Tai Chi, but few take the step to find a teacher. A good master makes all the difference,” he points out.

Practice session

Kamhalinie Ithal, one of Master Harold’s long-time students, shares her transformative journey. “In 2010, I first heard of Tai Chi during a talk by a pranic healer from Singapore. They described it as ‘moving meditation’— and that struck a chord. I was restless by nature, managing a garment export business and constantly dealing with stress. Tai Chi offered me something deeper — it helped me discover and balance my internal energy,” Kamhalinie tells DT Next.

Though she took a break from practice, the pandemic brought her back to it. “Master Rose brought out the best in me. What I couldn’t grasp for years, I understood clearly under his guidance. He’s not just a teacher, he’s a mentor.”

Kamhalinie highlights the versatility of Tai Chi: “Anyone can practice it: children, seniors, anyone. In China, I saw elderly people practising Tai Chi in the evenings — it helps improve balance and brings peace. And in today’s world, inner peace is what we all need.”

She notes that the Tai Chi community in Chennai is steadily growing. “While classes may have 10–15 participants at a time, interest is on the rise. The hope is that more people find their way to this powerful practice — not as a trend, but as a timeless path to health, mindfulness, and connection.”

Whether you're seeking physical wellness, emotional balance, or spiritual grounding, Tai Chi offers it all. And this International Tai Chi Day, the invitation is open: take a pause, take a breath, and take your first step.