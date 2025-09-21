Innovation award for 3D bioprinter, integrated wheelchair, borewell recharger

CHENNAI: The 14th edition of the CavinKare-MMA ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards was held at IIT Madras Research Park Auditorium, honouring three ventures for developing practical solutions with high social and market impact.

Instituted in 2011 in memory of late R ChinniKrishnan, the awards are organised annually by CavinKare and the Madras Management Association (MMA). Each winner receives Rs 1 lakh, a trophy, a citation, and access to CavinKare's industry expertise across marketing, finance, packaging, R&D, and HR.

Over the years, the initiative has recognised 39 early-stage ventures across India. This year, three winners were selected for their uniqueness, scalability, and social impact.

Avay Biosciences, led by Chief Executive Officer Manish Amin, was recognised for developing a full-stack 3D bioprinting and AI platform that could significantly reduce the reliance on animal testing in drug discovery. The innovation creates patient-derived 3D tissue models that mimic human organs and predict drug responses with high accuracy. “We are on a path to develop artificial organs that can be fitted in the human body, that's a long path, but that's the dream,” said Amin.

Dhanvantri Biomedical Pvt Ltd, founded and led by Shruti, was honoured for its Sahayatha Wheelchair, the world's first wheelchair to integrate a toilet, cleaning system, and water storage. According to the WHO, over 30 million people require wheelchairs, while over 10 million deaths occur every year during patient transfers between bed and toilet.

The Sahayatha Wheelchair addresses this gap with a built-in hygienic cleaning system, a three-litre water tank that supports more than ten washes, and discreet waste collection at the back. The cleaning system is battery-operated, while the wheelchair remains manual for ease of use. Designed for patients with spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's, accident recovery, and elderly care.

Urdhvam Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd, founded by Rahul Bakare, was recognised for its patented Bore Charger, a robotic tool that revives low-yielding or dry borewells by directly recharging aquifers with rainwater. The system reaches hydrogeologically suitable depths, improving both water yield and quality without requiring major construction or maintenance. “There is a tremendous problem with farmers' income, which is linked to their domestic water issues,” Bakare said, explaining the motivation behind the innovation. “When we realised that borewells are the root cause of that, we developed the Bore Charger. Thankfully, we can provide water to more than 13 lakh people now.”