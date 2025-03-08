Injury on leg, but Stanley hospital doctor prescribed hand scan, allege patient’s kin

CHENNAI: From delayed blood test results that cost the life of a boy to wrongly prescribed scans, patients and their kin are alleging several serious lapses at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

According to a Thanthi TV report, these lapses came to light following the retirement of the hospital director two months ago.

Kaleeswari, an elderly woman resident of Tondiarpet, came to the hospital for treatment after sustaining a leg injury. However, the doctors there mistakenly prescribed a scan for her hand.

In another incident, Gokul, also from Tondiarpet, was admitted to the hospital with breathing problems. The blood test result, which the doctors said would be available in 10 minutes, was reportedly delayed and it took three hours to get it. Later, despite treatment, the boy passed away, the report added.