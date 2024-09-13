Initial suspect named in Anna Nagar AWPS Pocso case arrested

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested the 30-year-old suspect, who was initially named in the FIR in the contentious Anna Nagar All Women Police Station (AWPS) Pocso case, in which parents of a 10-year-old alleged sexual assault by their neighbour. The police already arrested a juvenile delinquent.

The arrested person, Satish, works as a water can supplier. Though he was named in the August 30 FIR based on a complaint by the victim’s family, he was not arrested immediately. The police instead arrested a 14-year-old boy, a relative of the family, after investigations, as the girl allegedly gave contradictory statements to what was stated in the complaint.

Five days ago, the city police transferred the investigations into the Pocso case registered in Anna Nagar AWPS to the Koyambedu AWPS Inspector as the parents claimed that they were assaulted by the cops, which was categorically denied by the police after internal investigations.

“As the parents of the victim made a serious allegation against the Anna Nagar AWPS cops, it would not be right for the original investigating officer to continue handling the case,” a senior police officer had said. Recently, the Madras High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of a news article about the assault on the victim’s parents.