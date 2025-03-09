IndiGo flight narrowly avoids disaster after tail strikes runway at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A major incident was averted on Saturday when an IndiGo Airlines flight carrying 186 passengers and 8 crew members from Mumbai to Chennai safely landed at Chennai International Airport, despite its tail scraping the runway and sparking a blaze. All 194 individuals on board escaped unharmed, though the ordeal triggered significant alarm and prompted an immediate regulatory investigation.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:47 pm when the flight touched down in Chennai airport. Witnesses reported that the aircraft’s tail section made contact with the runway during landing, generating visible sparks and smoke. Quick-thinking actions by the pilot prevented a potential catastrophe, as they skillfully maneuvered the plane to a secure stop at its designated bay.

“The pilot demonstrated exceptional composure, ensuring the safety of everyone on board,” an airport official stated. Passengers were evacuated normally, and the aircraft was later towed to an isolated area for inspection.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Delhi has launched a comprehensive probe into the incident, emphasizing that the aircraft will remain grounded until it undergoes full repairs and secures recertification for flightworthiness. Authorities also mandated that Chennai airport officials submit a detailed report to the DGCA headquarters urgently, focusing on identifying the cause of the mishap.

In a statement, the DGCA expressed regret over the incident and assured accountability, stating, “Safety is paramount. The aircraft will only resume operations after rigorous checks confirm its airworthiness.”

The affected plane, which typically operates a return flight to Mumbai at 2:59 PM, was replaced by another aircraft after the incident. The delayed departure at 4:50 PM left passengers waiting for over two hours. Initial attempts to keep the incident under wraps failed after Chennai’s air traffic control alerted DGCA officials, prompting transparency measures.

The incident has raised questions about maintenance protocols and operational oversight. Aviation experts stress the need for thorough inspections of runway conditions and aircraft systems. Chennai Airport authorities confirmed cooperation with the DGCA’s investigation, aiming to prevent future occurrences.

While the scare caused temporary chaos at the airport, the successful evacuation and absence of injuries have been hailed as a relief. IndiGo Airlines has yet to issue an official statement but is expected to assist in the inquiry.