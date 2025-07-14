IndiGo flight makes emergency taxiway halt in Chennai Airport after passenger falls ill

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency stop on the taxiway at Chennai International Airport early this morning after a passenger suffered a sudden medical emergency.

The flight scheduled to depart at 6 am with 164 passengers onboard, had just pushed back from bay 54 and commenced taxiing for takeoff when the incident occurred. A passenger onboard reportedly experienced a sudden health complication.

Alerted by the cabin crew, the pilot immediately halted the aircraft on the taxiway and informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower. Following protocols, the aircraft was instructed to return to its departure point at bay 54, where it arrived by approximately 6.15 am.

Airport medical personnel swiftly arrived at the stand, boarded the aircraft, and assessed the unwell passenger. The passenger was subsequently deboarded and transported to a hospital for further medical attention. The airline confirmed the affected passenger's ticket was cancelled for this flight, and their checked baggage was also offloaded from the aircraft.

After completing necessary procedures and ensuring the well-being of the remaining passengers, the flight, carrying 163 passengers, was cleared for departure. It took off for Hyderabad at 7 am, approximately one hour behind its original schedule.

The unexpected emergency stop on the taxiway and the subsequent medical evacuation caused a brief period of activity and disruption at the Chennai airport this morning. IndiGo has yet to release a formal statement on the specific nature of the passenger's illness.