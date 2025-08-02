IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after passenger falls ill

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines flight from Kolkata to Chennai made an emergency landing on Saturday morning, after a passenger developed severe chest pain mid-air.

The flight, carrying 170 passengers, had taken off from Kolkata at 5.05 am and was scheduled to land in Chennai at 7.25 am.

As the flight was mid-air, a passenger began experiencing chest pain and palpitations.

Cabin crew immediately alerted the pilot, who contacted the Chennai airport control room requesting priority landing for medical assistance.

Airport authorities granted clearance, and medical teams with an ambulance were kept on standby.

The flight landed at 6.50 am, 35 minutes ahead of its scheduled time.

On arrival, the airport medical team boarded the aircraft, examined the passenger, and transferred him to a hospital for treatment.