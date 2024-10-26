IndiGo flight from Jaipur with 156 passengers makes safe landing at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines passenger plane arriving from Jaipur carrying 156 passengers and 8 crew members, encountered a mid-landing issue upon its arrival at Chennai Airport on Saturday.

The flight, scheduled to land at 1.05 pm, arrived early at 12.40 pm and received clearance to land at 12.42 pm.

As the aircraft touched down at 12.43 pm, strong crosswinds made it difficult to maintain a stable landing on the runway.

The pilot, recognizing the challenge, acted swiftly and decided to abort the landing.

Instead of coming to a stop on the runway, the plane took off again, causing a moment of alarm among the passengers.

After hovering for a brief while, the flight landed at 12.58 pm on the main runway. Despite the unexpected situation, it landed seven minutes ahead of the scheduled time of 1.05 pm.

The quick and skillful actions of the pilot ensured that no incidents occurred during this unsettling experience.

Airport authorities were relieved when the aircraft finally came to a stop at the designated area without further complications.

The incident created a buzz at Chennai Airport, highlighting the pilot’s competence in handling a sudden challenge due to the unexpected crosswinds during landing.