IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Chennai makes emergency landing in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines flight from Guwahati to Chennai carrying 170 passengers made an emergency landing at Bengaluru airport on Thursday evening due to a sudden fuel shortage mid-air.

The flight departed from Guwahati at 4.45 pm on Thursday and was scheduled to arrive at Chennai airport by 7.45 pm. However, shortly before reaching Chennai, the pilot noticed a dip in fuel levels, raising concern about a safe landing at the destination.

The pilot immediately contacted Chennai Air Traffic Control (ATC) and was instructed to divert the flight to Bengaluru for safety reasons. The aircraft safely landed at Bengaluru airport around 8 pm on June 19.

Fuel was refilled at the Bengaluru terminal, and the airline announced that the flight would reach Chennai with a delay. Meanwhile, the 170 passengers on board faced considerable inconvenience due to the unexpected detour and delay.