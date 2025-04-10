IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai delayed after technical snag

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Mumbai was delayed on Thursday morning after a technical snag before takeoff.

The plane was scheduled to depart at 4:55 am and carried 182 passengers and 7 flight crew members.

According to a report, the pilot conducted a routine engine check before the flight began to taxi down the runway.

During the check, the pilot identified a technical issue in one of the engines.

The pilot immediately contacted the Chennai airport control room, and the flights’s doors were opened for further inspection.

Flight engineers boarded the aircraft to assess and repair the issue.

The repair process took approximately 1 and half hour, and the plane finally took off at 6:30am, about 90 minutes later than the scheduled time.

The exact cause of the issue has not been disclosed, and further investigations are ongoing.