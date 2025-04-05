IndiGo flight from Chennai to Ahmedabad delayed after technical snag; 173 passengers safely evacuated

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines flight travelling from Chennai to Ahmedabad was delayed by over two hours after a technical issue occurred while the plane was taxiing on the runway.

The plane, carrying 173 people, including 166 passengers and seven crew members, was forced to stop on the runway due to the issue.

The incident took place this morning at 9:50 am, when the flight began its departure from Chennai Airport.

As the plane was moving on the runway, the pilot quickly detected the technical failure and took immediate action to stop the aircraft.

The pilot informed Chennai Air Traffic Control about the situation, and a tug vehicle was sent to tow the flight to a parking area.

Once the plane was stationary, engineers boarded to assess and repair the mechanical problem.

Despite their efforts, the issue could not be resolved immediately, and all passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft and moved to the airport's waiting areas for safety.

Around 12:30 pm, the fault was fixed, and the flight was able to depart with a delay.

The aircraft finally took off for Ahmedabad, ensuring the safety of all 173 people on board.