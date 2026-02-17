Indigenous cadet training ship ‘Krishna’ launched at Kattupalli

CHENNAI: The first of three indigenously built Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy was launched at L-T Shipyard in Kattupalli on Monday, in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.
Named ‘Krishna’ after the Krishna river, the vessel is part of a project to strengthen the Navy's basic sea training infrastructure for officer cadets.
The contract for building three such ships was signed between the Ministry of Defence and L-T Shipyard in March 2023.
Designed primarily for sea training, the ship can accommodate around 20 officers, 150 sailors and 200 cadets. Besides training, it is expected to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), search and rescue (SAR), non-combatant evacuation operations, and function as a hospital ship when required.
The remaining two ships are at various stages of construction. Senior naval officials, including Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, and Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, attended the launch along with L-T representatives.