India’s first beachside pickleball tournament comes to Chennai

CHENNAI: The city is all set to make history this weekend with India’s first-ever beachside pickleball tournament, brought to the city by the Rise Up Championship (RUC) Foundation.

Scheduled to take place from September 26-28, this one-of-a-kind event will blend sport, music, and lifestyle, right on the shores of Chennai.

Selvakumar Baalu, founder of the RUC Foundation, stated: “Despite having such a long and beautiful coastline, we’ve never truly celebrated it the way we should. This tournament is a step towards changing that. By bringing pickleball to the beach, we hope to create buzz, attract more people, and highlight the potential of our coast as a vibrant space for both sport and celebration.”

Pickleball has already gained popularity in Chennai, with several dedicated courts popping up across the city. The sport’s inclusive nature, appealing to a wide age group, has played a big role in its rapid growth.

“Chennai has always been welcoming to new sports. Pickleball, in particular, is fast-paced, fun, and incredibly engaging. It’s a sport for everyone,” he added.

The event promises more than just competitive sport. Attendees can look forward to live music performances, a food carnival, and engaging beachside activities, creating a festive, carnival-like atmosphere. “Globally, sports and entertainment are increasingly going hand in hand. We’re bringing that same vibe here: engaging the crowd, giving families and sports lovers a complete experience. It’s not just a tournament, it’s a celebration by the beach,” said Baalu.

This three-day tournament and beach festival, set against the backdrop of the VGP Golden Beach Resort, is being organised in association with the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), Tamil Nadu Pickleball Association (TNPA), Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR), and Pickleball World Ranking (PWR). Notably, it is India’s first-ever PWR 1000-sanctioned tournament, giving it significant international recognition.

The live performance by bands and DJs includes Sublahshini & band, DJ Lash, Aishwarya Kumar, DJ Sparrow and DJ Veekay, among others.