India’s contemporary art powerhouses unite for a landmark showcase

Art lovers and enthusiasts in Chennai are thrilled to see the works of many talented artists under one roof. A collaborative exhibition has brought together five of India’s influential contemporary art galleries, Chemould Prescott Road, Vadehra Art Gallery, Chatterjee & Lal, Experimenter, and Ashvita’s, for a landmark showcase titled Contemporary Now. Featuring 37 of the country’s most compelling artists, the show offers a rare coming together of vision, talent, and curatorial depth, presenting a vivid snapshot of India’s evolving art landscape.

Each gallery brings its own curatorial identity, shaped over years of working closely with artists and developing distinct artistic programmes. Contemporary Now goes beyond being just a group show. The works on display span painting, sculpture, photography, performance, textiles, installation, and experimental forms. Themes of the exhibition include identity, gender, memory, climate change, urban transformation, political narratives, and reinterpretations of traditional practices.

Ashvin E Rajagopalan, curator of Contemporary Now and director of Ashvita’s, shares, “The most fulfilling outcome has been the spirit of collaboration. It is inspiring to see five galleries come together with a shared intention: to give visibility to their artists, their programs, and to reach new audiences.”

He adds that the collaboration came together naturally. It was not forced or overly structured, but a shared effort among like-minded galleries committed to public engagement and expanding access to contemporary art. “We are already seeing collaborative formats emerge across the Indian art space, like Delhi Contemporary Art Week or Art Night Thursdays in Mumbai. What makes Contemporary Now special is that it brings this approach to Chennai, a city that hasn’t traditionally seen such collective efforts. Collaboration is key if we want to grow the art market. Audiences don’t always have time to visit several galleries, so coming together makes it easier and more engaging for them. It creates more value for everyone involved,” he tells DT Next.

Mortimer Chatterjee and Tara Lal of Chatterjee & Lal say that they always enjoy working on collaborative projects. “Many galleries today have consistent themes running through their programming, which helps create exhibitions that feel cohesive. We brought works by Nityan Unnikrishnan, Nikhil Chopra, and Moumita Das. Though they differ in style and content, the similar scale of their works helped us present them together. We were also impressed by the way the curator used wall colours to enhance the palettes of the artworks.”

Tara Lal highlights the work of Moumita Das, who lives and works in Vellore. “She studied at Santiniketan and creates striking fibre art. We are showing works that use weaving as well as traditional Kalamkari dyeing techniques.”

Roshini Vadehra of Vadehra Art Gallery believes dialogue and partnership are essential in today’s art ecosystem. “Audiences in cities beyond Delhi and Mumbai are growing more curious. Artists are also eager to reach a wider audience. Collaborations like this expand visibility while helping galleries support one another and grow together.”

Prateek Raja of Experimenter says that their strong professional friendships made planning the show seamless. “We’ve collaborated before and understand each other’s programmes well. Each gallery curated its own section, and it all came together smoothly. These kinds of projects are genuinely joyful to put together.”

Priyanka Raja adds that the purpose behind the show was to introduce each gallery’s vision to the Chennai audience. “We rarely get the opportunity to show in Chennai, so this was the right moment. We brought in 10 artists from our programme, covering painting, drawing, sculpture, and photography.”

For their section, Experimenter focused on two broad themes. One explored surface, texture, and physical form, while the other looked inward toward reflection and introspection. “The layout used a central wall that helped guide viewers through the space. It was a thoughtful install, and each gallery’s presentation worked well with the others,” says Prateek.

The exhibition also underscores how art continues to respond to the world we live in. “Artists everywhere are speaking to what surrounds us. In times of conflict, ecological crisis, and shrinking freedoms, artists confront power, question systems, and revisit forgotten histories. Their voices are global, and so are their concerns,” he adds.

Contemporary Now is open to the public until September 17 at Lalit Kala Akademi, 4, Greams Road, Thousand Lights.