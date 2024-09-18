Indian Terrain marks 25 years with new store launch in Chennai

CHENNAI: Indian menswear brand Indian Terrain, celebrated its 25th year by inaugurating its thirteenth store in Chennai.

To commemorate this special occasion, Indian Terrain invited Chennai’s celebrated designer, Vivek Karunakaran to style eight prominent influencers from the city like Shamshad Begum,Ravi Kumar Ganesh. Vivek spoke about how sustainability begins with buying good quality products and the story behind them.

The event showcased the brand's signature styles, including its iconic khakis and Madras checks, while celebrating its latest styles, Innovation and Tech features; creating a buzz around the new store.

Charath Narasimhan, MD-CEO, Indian Terrain Fashions, said “Opening our 13th store in Chennai is a significant achievement for us. It symbolises our journey and commitment to providing stylish and quality menswear to our customers.”

The event not only highlighted Indian Terrain's dedication to style and comfort but also reinforced its position as a leader in the smart-casual clothing segment. With a rich history since its founding in 2000, Indian Terrain continues to stay ahead of the game.

The new store aims to offer an exceptional shopping experience, featuring wide range of premium menswear designed to cater to the modern, upwardly mobile Indian man.