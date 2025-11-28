Indian Oil Total inaugurates greenfield plant near Chennai

CHENNAI: Indian Oil Total Private Limited (ITPL), the joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and TotalEnergies Marketing Services SAS, France, inaugurated its Greenfield Bitumen Derivatives Plant at Gummidipoondi near Chennai recently.

The new facility was inaugurated by Anuj Jain, chairman, IndianOil Total Private Limited and director (finance), IOC, and Olivier Van Parys, senior vice president, TotalEnergies marketing and services for Asia Pacific and Middle East, in the presence of senior leadership teams from IOC, TotalEnergies, IndianOil Total Private Limited, representatives from state government bodies, customers, and industry partners.

The plant is equipped to manufacture high-performance polymer modified bitumen, crumb rubber modified bitumen, natural rubber modified bitumen, and bitumen emulsions, significantly strengthening IndianOil Total Private Limited’s supply capabilities across the southern region of India.

Built with advanced automation, robust quality control systems, and global safety standards, the facility will support major infrastructure initiatives including National Highways Authority of India highway projects, state road development programmes, industrial corridor construction, and key urban infrastructure works.

Jain said the new plant represents a milestone in meeting south India’s growing demand for durable, high-quality road construction materials and reinforces IndianOil Total Private Limited’s commitment to advancing the nation’s infrastructure and economic growth.