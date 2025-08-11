Indian Air Force announces Agniveer recruitment rally in Chennai

CHENNAI: Indian Air Force has announced an open recruitment rally for ‘Agniveervayu’ aspirants at the Air Force Station Tambaram in Chennai. The rally is open to unmarried male and female candidates from several southern states and union territories.

The selection tests for male candidates will be conducted in batches. Applicants from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be tested on August 27 and 28. Those from Kerala and Karnataka will be tested on August 30 and 31, while candidates from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep will be tested on September 2 and 3.

Female candidates from all these regions will be tested on September 5 and 6.

The venue for all candidates is the 8 Airmen Selection Centre at Air Force Station Tambaram, Tambaram East, Chennai. Eligible candidates can walk in and apply on the spot on the relevant dates.

Applicants must be born between January 1 2005 and July 1 2008. They should have passed 10+2 or equivalent with at least 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English. Those holding a three-year diploma in engineering in approved fields with the same minimum marks are also eligible.

Candidates must carry essential stationery items and ten recent passport-size colour photographs, with the candidate’s name and photo date written in capital letters on a black slate. Required documents include originals and four self-attested copies of matriculation certificates, educational qualifications, and domicile proof.